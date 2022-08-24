Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) dropped 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.02. Approximately 6,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 290,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Enfusion to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Enfusion Stock Down 6.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

Enfusion Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.