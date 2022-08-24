Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) & Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Head to Head Survey

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sunrun and Environmental Tectonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 2 13 0 2.87 Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunrun presently has a consensus target price of $48.47, indicating a potential upside of 53.81%. Given Sunrun’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Sunrun has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sunrun and Environmental Tectonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $1.61 billion 4.15 -$79.42 million ($0.56) -56.27 Environmental Tectonics $19.13 million N/A $1.81 million ($0.10) -3.40

Environmental Tectonics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunrun. Sunrun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Environmental Tectonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and Environmental Tectonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun -5.86% -1.39% -0.58% Environmental Tectonics -5.25% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Sunrun shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Environmental Tectonics beats Sunrun on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Environmental Tectonics

(Get Rating)

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The company's Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. Its CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

