Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.75.

EVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

In other news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $32,815.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,192.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $32,815.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,192.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John K. Keppler purchased 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $994,680.54. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 717,454 shares in the company, valued at $43,456,188.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,244 and have sold 1,428 shares valued at $98,503. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Enviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $691,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Enviva by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Enviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enviva by 1,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,841 shares during the period.

NYSE:EVA opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average of $72.46. Enviva has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $91.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

