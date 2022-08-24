enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Shares Bought by ACT Capital Management LLC

ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its position in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares during the period. enVVeno Medical comprises approximately 2.7% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ACT Capital Management LLC owned 4.24% of enVVeno Medical worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,444,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Francis Duhay acquired 7,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $47,591.14. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,393.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 11,251 shares of company stock worth $60,941 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

enVVeno Medical stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,265. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

