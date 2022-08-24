EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Tops $0.0114 on Major Exchanges

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $340,826.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00771670 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016144 BTC.
EpiK Protocol Coin Profile
EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.
