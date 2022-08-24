EQTEC (LON:EQT) Shares Down 3.4%

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01). 15,502,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 27,057,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.51 ($0.01).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.02) price objective on shares of EQTEC in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £46.20 million and a P/E ratio of -4.93.

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary gasification technology that generates green energy from waste, biomass, and plastics primarily in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The company's gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste.

