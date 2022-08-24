ERC20 (ERC20) Market Cap Reaches $10.96 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.96 million and approximately $120.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,509.11 or 1.00142387 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003856 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00128962 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00033499 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00076458 BTC.
ERC20 Coin Profile
ERC20 is a coin. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io.
Buying and Selling ERC20
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.