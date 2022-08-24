ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 466 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,895,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 57,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,911,374. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.11. 5,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.76. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

