ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,913,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 148,580 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 375,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 65,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 496.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 40,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,921,173. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95.

