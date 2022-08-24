ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 794 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after buying an additional 50,323 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,610,000 after buying an additional 125,738 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,624,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,999,000 after buying an additional 64,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,095,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,349,000 after buying an additional 29,336 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.15. The stock had a trading volume of 44,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,010. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

