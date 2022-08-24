ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,622. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMC. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

