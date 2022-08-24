ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,597 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 83,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $537,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHO traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.97. 3,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,639. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $51.27.

