Eska Price Hits $0.0106 on Exchanges (ESK)

Eska (ESK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, Eska has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. Eska has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $14,226.00 worth of Eska was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eska coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,418.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001609 BTC.
About Eska
ESK is a coin. The official website for Eska is eskacoin.com. Eska’s official Twitter account is @EskaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Eska Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Eska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eska and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.