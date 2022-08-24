ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Rating) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.41. 2,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.
ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (SXQG)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.