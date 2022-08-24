ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) Stock Price Down 4.3%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.47. 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12.

