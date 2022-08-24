ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR) Trading Down 0.4%

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.34 and last traded at $49.34. Approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.