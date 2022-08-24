EverRise (RISE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.01 Million

EverRise (RISE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. During the last week, EverRise has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. EverRise has a market capitalization of $38.18 million and $1.01 million worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverRise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EverRise alerts:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00043200 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About EverRise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken.

EverRise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverRise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EverRise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverRise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.