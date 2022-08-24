Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Lessened by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,429,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265,484 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.71% of Eversource Energy worth $214,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.82.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $92.01. 3,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,803. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.23.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

