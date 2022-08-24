Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.55

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 41115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.
Evotec Trading Down 8.5 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evotec (EVTCY)
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.