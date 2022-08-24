Exen Coin (BTXN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $387,034.00

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. Exen Coin has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $387,034.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exen Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exen Coin has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00762446 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016208 BTC.
Exen Coin Coin Profile
Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.
Exen Coin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Exen Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exen Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.