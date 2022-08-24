EYES Protocol (EYES) 1-Day Volume Reaches $14,365.00

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One EYES Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EYES Protocol has a total market cap of $41.14 million and approximately $14,365.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EYES Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00769315 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016125 BTC.

About EYES Protocol

EYES Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. EYES Protocol’s official message board is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_. EYES Protocol’s official website is www.eyesprotocol.io/en. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EYES_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EYES Protocol

