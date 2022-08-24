Faceter Achieves Market Capitalization of $383,885.87 (FACE)

Faceter (FACE) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. Faceter has a total market cap of $383,885.87 and approximately $11,498.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Faceter has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,471.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003815 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00128672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033442 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00076943 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io.

Buying and Selling Faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

