Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $185.00

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.24), with a volume of 13860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199 ($2.40).

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of £102.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 204.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 223.57.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company develops a pipeline of immune modulation based proprietary drug candidates for unmet need, including immuno-oncology, and organ protection and regenerative medicine. Its lead product candidates are Traumakine, an intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19, acute kidney injury, cardiac protection, solid organ transplant, and ischemia reperfusion injury; and Bexmarilimab, a novel precision cancer immunotherapy candidate for treating solid tumors, non-small cell lung carcinoma, and hematological malignancies.

