FC Barcelona Fan Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.03 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $6.97 or 0.00032019 BTC on exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $27.54 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FC Barcelona Fan Token

FC Barcelona Fan Token is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,907 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

