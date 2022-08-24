F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 904 ($10.92) and last traded at GBX 910 ($11.00). 405,468 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 389,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 915 ($11.06).

F&C Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of £4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 517.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 849.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 840.62.

F&C Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 836 ($10.10) per share, with a total value of £994.84 ($1,202.08). In other news, insider Francesca Ecsery acquired 594 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 836 ($10.10) per share, for a total transaction of £4,965.84 ($6,000.29). Also, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 119 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 836 ($10.10) per share, for a total transaction of £994.84 ($1,202.08). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 724 shares of company stock valued at $605,968.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

