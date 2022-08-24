FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,696 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $225.36. 6,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,832. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $271.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

