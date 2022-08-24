FEG Token (FEG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $17.86 Million

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, FEG Token has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. FEG Token has a market capitalization of $17.86 million and approximately $151,807.00 worth of FEG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FEG Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00761107 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016149 BTC.

FEG Token Profile

FEG Token was first traded on January 31st, 2021. FEG Token’s official Twitter account is @FEGtoken. The Reddit community for FEG Token is https://reddit.com/r/FegToken_Official.

Buying and Selling FEG Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The main idea behind FEG is to provide a decentralized transaction network which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. The path forward for FEG is determined by market fluctuations, but the model it runs on begs FEG to succeed. FEG is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 100 Quadrillion. On each transaction, a tax of 1% will be distributed to the holders and a further 1% will be burnt, hence incentivizing holders to hodl and decreasing the supply overtime. As the supply decreases, the scarcity of the token increases. This inversely-proportional relationship constitutes a supply and demand model. Furthermore, there is no limit as to how many tokens can be burnt. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FEG Token directly using U.S. dollars.

