FG Merger Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 24th (NASDAQ:FGMCU)

FG Merger’s (NASDAQ:FGMCU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 24th. FG Merger had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 25th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

FG Merger Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FGMCU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03. FG Merger has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FG Merger during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FG Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in FG Merger during the first quarter worth $236,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FG Merger during the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FG Merger in the first quarter valued at $250,000.

About FG Merger

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

