Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share on Sunday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Fiducian Group’s previous final dividend of $0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.

