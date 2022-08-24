Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share on Sunday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Fiducian Group’s previous final dividend of $0.15.
