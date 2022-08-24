Financial Guidance Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,741. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

