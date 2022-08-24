Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Financial Institutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Financial Institutions has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $413.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 171.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 62.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

See Also

