FinNexus (FNX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

FinNexus (FNX) traded 91.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. FinNexus has a market cap of $1,447.50 and $1.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FinNexus has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,626.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003812 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00128574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076203 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FNX is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FinNexus

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.