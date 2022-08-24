First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) Shares Down 1%

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$17.38 and last traded at C$17.38. 7,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 19,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.55.

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.95.

First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Asset Canadian Reit Income Fund (the Fund), formerly First Asset REIT Income Fund, is a Canada-based investment trust. The Fund’s investment objectives is to provide holders with the benefits of high monthly cash distributions together with the opportunity for capital appreciation through the active management of a diversified portfolio of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate corporations that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.