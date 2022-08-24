First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 164,680 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,680 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 27.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,202,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 257,288 shares during the period. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $175.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on LINC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

