First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 39,234 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 39,234 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Orthofix Medical worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $43.30.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

