First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 44,033 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 152.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,033 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 56,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

HCCI stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 39,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,382,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,694,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Recatto acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,505 shares in the company, valued at $22,153,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 39,277 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,382,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,694,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,002 shares of company stock worth $5,605,993. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCCI shares. StockNews.com raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

