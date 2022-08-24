First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 374,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 186,709 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,683,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,912 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,451,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,118 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 904.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,662,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,791 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 364.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,796,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,891,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

HL opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HL. Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

