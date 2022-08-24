First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 150.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 79,720 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Amkor Technology worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,840 in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Stories

