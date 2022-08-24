First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 55,798 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 133.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,798 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Livent worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 481.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 113,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Livent Price Performance

NYSE LTHM opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LTHM. TheStreet raised Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Livent to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.03.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

