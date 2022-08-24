First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,652 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Carpenter Technology worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,237,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,931,000 after acquiring an additional 213,191 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of CRS opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.98. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.67%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

