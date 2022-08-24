First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79,077 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $169,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

