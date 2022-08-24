First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 106.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,583 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,588.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.