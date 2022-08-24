First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 106.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,674 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,611 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of U.S. Silica worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,779 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 34.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 139,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 35,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 228.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 167,257 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 3.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,271 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 8.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,233 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,365,000 after buying an additional 344,527 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $232,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,687.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $232,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,687.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,467. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $21.54.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Recommended Stories

