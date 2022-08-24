First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 134.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,149 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Cohu worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cohu by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Cohu by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 36,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,367 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $217.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

