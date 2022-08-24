First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 189.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of LGI Homes worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,032,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,517,000 after buying an additional 41,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in LGI Homes by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,033,000 after purchasing an additional 52,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LGI Homes by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in LGI Homes by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,924 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $98.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $165.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 13.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.65 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,971.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

