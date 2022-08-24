First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 26th

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1241 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from First Quantum Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.0039379.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.98. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FQVLF shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

