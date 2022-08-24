First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Performance

FAM opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.