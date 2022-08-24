First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $23.32.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $705,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.