First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.15. 10,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,709. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 256.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.18% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.