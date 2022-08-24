First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.95 and last traded at $18.00. 7,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 30,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56.

